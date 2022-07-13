Genocide survivors welcome Rwandan’s conviction in France

By IGNATIUS SSUUNA

Associated Press

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Genocide survivors in Rwanda welcomed the conviction of Laurent Bucyibaruta, the highest-ranking Rwandan to have faced trial in France over the 1994 genocide. Many in this East African country support President Paul Kagame’s efforts to get France and other countries to arrest and try all genocide suspects still at large in Europe. Bucyibaruta, 78, was sentenced to 20 years in Tuesday’s decision following his trial on genocide charges. The Paris court convicted him of complicity to commit genocide and crimes against humanity. Bucyibaruta, who has lived in France since 1997, was not in custody during the trial but was detained by gendarmes as soon as the verdict was read. He can appeal the ruling within 10 days.