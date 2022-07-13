Heat wave, flooding leave over a dozen dead in China

BEIJING (AP) — Flooding and extreme high temperatures have caused multiple deaths in eastern China as summer heat descends earlier than usual. Record-high temperatures have been reported in Zhejiang province, just east of the global business hub of Shanghai, topping out above 107 degrees. Two neighboring coastal provinces were also suffering under high heat, while three provinces further inland saw many hospitalized for heat stroke. The number of deaths have not yet been reported. Floods have also struck much of the country, with three people reported killed and five missing in Sichuan province’s Pingwu county as of midday Wednesday. One person was reported dead and eight missing in Heilongjiang in the northeast.