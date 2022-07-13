Iranian envoy is vague about possible drone sales to Russia

ROME (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister, in an interview in Italy, says his country opposes Russia’s war against Ukraine. But Minister Hossein-Amir Abdollahian was vague when asked by an Italian newspaper about U.S. contentions that Russia is about to acquire from Iran drones that could transport missiles. Iran has been criticized in the West for not condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But in an interview published Wednesday, the minister said Iran is against Russia’s military attack on Ukraine. Asked about the status of nuclear talks, the Iranian official contended there is progress on a draft agreement. But he stressed that Iran must get “strong” economic guarantees.