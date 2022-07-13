Jayland Walker described as quiet, thoughtful at funeral

By MARK GILLISPIE

Associated Press

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Hundreds of people filled a theater as family and friends shared their memories of Jayland Walker at his funeral. The 25-year-old Black man was killed June 27 in a hail of police gunfire in Akron, Ohio. Mourners passed his open casket Wednesday during the pre-funeral viewing at the Akron Civic Theatre. Some attendees wore T-shirts that said “Black Lives Matter” or “Zero Threat, Zero Violence, Justice for Jayland.” Walker was unarmed when he was killed. Authorities say he fled an attempted traffic stop, fired a gunshot from his car, and appeared to make a threatening gesture at the end of a foot chase.