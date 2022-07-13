Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has called for an international “overarching strategy” to coordinate efforts to bring perpetrators of war crimes in Ukraine to justice. Karim Khan made the appeal on Thursday as he opened the Ukraine Accountability Conference in The Hague. Since Russia invaded its neighbor on Feb. 24, Moscow’s forces have repeatedly been accused of abuses ranging from killing civilians in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha to deadly attacks on civilian facilities such as the March 16 bombing of a theater in Mariupol that an Associated Press investigation established likely killed close to 600 people. Some 40 nations from around the world will be represented at Thursday’s conference.