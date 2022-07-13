Russian, Ukrainian militaries discuss freeing grain exports

By AYSE WIETING and SUZAN FRASER

Associated Press

ISTANBUL (AP) — Military officials from Russia and Ukraine are holding their governments’ first face-to-face talks in months. They are meeting in Istanbul to discuss a United Nations plan to export blocked Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea. Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil. Russia’s invasion and war disrupted production and halted shipments, endangering food supplies in many developing countries and contributing to higher prices. Turkish military officials and U.N. representatives are participating in Wednesday’s discussion focused on finding a way to get millions of tons of grain sitting in silos amid the war in Ukraine shipped out of the country’s ports.