Slovenia to dismantle razor wire fence on Croatia border

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenian police say they have detained a Syrian man for illegally transporting migrants, as the country’s foreign minister says the dismantling of a razor wire on the border with Croatia will start soon. Police said Wednesday they stopped a van with Austrian license plates a day before on a highway in the northeast. Slovenia has reported a rise in migrant crossings compared to last year. Migrants come in from Croatia in hopes of reaching Western Europe. Slovenia’s new, liberal government has announced plans to remove the Croatia border fence erected after more than 1 million people entered Europe in 2015. Officials say the border will be monitored partially by drones in the future.