Alex Murdaugh charged with murder in death of wife, son

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh has been charged with murder in connection with the mysterious 2021 deaths of his wife and son. The charges were announced Thursday. Murdaugh’s 52-year-old wife Maggie and 22-year-old son Paul were shot to death outside their home on June 7, 2021. Murdaugh is already jailed and facing dozens of other criminal charges. Until now, the most recent charges came in a June indictment involving an eight-year money laundering and painkiller ring. Earlier charges included accusations that he lied to police, that he tried to arrange his own death and that he stole money from clients.