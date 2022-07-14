Amazon handed Ring footage to police without user consent

By HALELUYA HADERO

AP Business Writer

Amazon has provided Ring doorbell footage to law enforcement 11 times this year without the user’s permission. The disclosure came in a letter Amazon sent on July 1 and was made public on Wednesday by U.S. Sen. Edward Markey. It makes the first time the company publicly shared such information. Ring has said before it will not share customer information with police without consent, a warrant or due to “an exigent or emergency” circumstance. Amazon’s letter said the 11 videos shared this year fell under the emergency provision. The company also said 2,161 law enforcement agencies are enrolled in Ring’s Neighbors app, where residents can share suspicious videos.