Arrest sought of Colorado clerk in voting tampering case

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a indicted Colorado clerk who has become a hero to election conspiracy theorists after she allegedly traveled out of state despite a court order not to do so. A judge on Thursday granted a prosecutor’s request to revoke bond for Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters after learning that she had traveled to Nevada for a conference. The prosecutor said he learned she had left Colorado after Peters sent a letter notarized in Las Vegas on Tuesday to Colorado’s secretary of state. Peters lost her bid to become the GOP candidate for secretary of state in last month’s primary election. The letter asked for a recount.