Doctor’s lawyer defends steps in 10-year-old girl’s abortion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The lawyer for an Indiana doctor who has found herself at the center of a political firestorm after speaking out about a 10-year-old child abuse victim who traveled from Ohio for an abortion says her client provided proper treatment. Attorney Kathleen DeLaney says Dr. Caitlin Bernard “has not violated any law, including patient privacy laws” in discussing the case. Republican Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said Thursday he was investigating Bernard, but offered no specific allegations of wrongdoing. A 27-year-old man was charged Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio, with raping the girl.

By TOM DAVIES and JULIE CARR SMYTH Associated Press

