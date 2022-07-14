FX’s ‘The Bear’ roars on TV with word of mouth, critic love

By ALICIA RANCILIO

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — FX has announced a renewal for its new series “The Bear,” streaming only on Hulu, after it launched late last month to immediate success. With a mostly little-known cast, the half-hour, eight-episode series stars Jeremy Allen White as a fine dining chef who returns home to Chicago to run his family’s dive sandwich joint, called The Beef, after his older brother Mikey takes his own life. White says he studied for the role for almost a year and shadowed chefs in different restaurants. He plans to do more of that before season two, and is cooking at home to appear comfortable in a kitchen.