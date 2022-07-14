Georgia school system to let some non-officers carry guns

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s second-largest school district has approved a policy that lets some employees who aren’t certified police officers carry guns in schools. But the proposal was changed to specifically exclude teachers from those who can be armed in the suburban Atlanta system. The Cobb County school board voted 4-2 for the plan Thursday, despite opposition from gun control activists who disrupted the meeting. The move in Cobb County responds to the May school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Superintendent Chris Ragsdale says the district can’t hire enough police officers to provide one for each of its 114 schools. It’s unclear if the armed personnel would all be full-time security guards.

