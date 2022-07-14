Idaho Republicans poised to reject 2020 election results

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Republican Party will consider 31 resolutions at its three-day convention, including one already adopted by Texas Republicans that President Joe Biden isn’t the legitimate leader of the country. Another calls for not recognizing “imaginary identities,” a resolution aimed at transgender people. Multiple resolutions at the convention that begins Thursday involve voting. One resolution calls for changing Idaho’s system for statewide elections into a national-style electoral college, a process that sometimes leads to candidates winning without receiving the most votes.