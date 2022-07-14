Iranian gets life in prison in Sweden for 1980s crimes

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A Swedish court has sentenced an Iranian citizen to life imprisonment after being convicted of murder and other war crimes during the final phase of the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s. The Stockholm District Court said Thursday that Hamid Noury took part in severe atrocities in July-August 1988 while working as an assistant to the deputy prosecutor at a prison outside the Iranian city of Karaj. They said Iran’s supreme leader at the time, Ayatollah Khomeini, had issued an execution order for all prisoners in the country who sympathized and remained loyal with the Iranian opposition group Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, known as MEK. Noury has denied wrongdoing,