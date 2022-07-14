Log4j software flaw ‘endemic,’ new cyber safety panel says

By ALAN SUDERMAN

Associated Press

A new cybersecurity panel created by President Joe Biden says a computer vulnerability discovered last year in a ubiquitous piece of software is an “endemic” problem that will pose security risks for potentially a decade or more. The Cyber Safety Review Board said in a new report Thursday that while there hasn’t been sign of any major cyberattack due to the Log4j flaw, it will still “be exploited for years to come.” The Log4j flaw was first made public late last year. The flaw lets internet-based attackers easily seize control of everything from industrial control systems to web servers and consumer electronics.