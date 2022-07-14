Minneapolis police fatally shoot man in apartment standoff

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Officials say police in Minneapolis fatally shot a man, ending an hourslong standoff at an apartment building that began with a shooting before officers arrived. Minneapolis Police Department spokesman Garrett Parten says authorities negotiated with the man for about six hours before police shot him early Thursday. Officials say he was taken to a hospital and died. Authorities didn’t immediately say what prompted police to shoot. Police say the standoff began about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after a mother with two young children called 911 to report someone had fired gunshots through the wall of their apartment. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says a firearm was recovered at the scene.

