Mudslide sweeps over Colombia school, killing 3 children

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian authorities say a mudslide has smashed into a rural elementary school in the mountains south of Medellin, killing three young children after heavy rains washed over Colombia’s north and west. Officials in Antioquia province said about 20 children were at recess in the cafeteria of La Lejia school Thursday morning when the slide hit. Most of them escaped unharmed, but three under age 6 died and two youngsters who had to be dug out of the building were hospitalized. Officials says another landslide on the outskirts of Medellin killed two people.

