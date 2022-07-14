NAACP calls on Garland to probe killing of Jayland Walker

WASHINGTON (AP) — The NAACP is making a direct plea to Attorney General Merrick Garland for the Justice Department to open a federal civil rights investigation into the shooting death of Jayland Walker, the Black man who was killed last month by officers in Ohio in a hail of police gunfire. NAACP President Derrick Johnson called Thursday for Garland to immediately open a federal investigation and said the officers should be held accountable “to the fullest extent of the law.” The letter comes days before Kristen Clarke, the Justice Department’s top civil rights official, is set to speak about police accountability at the NAACP National Convention in New Jersey.

