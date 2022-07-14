US Embassy alarmed by power struggle at Libya’s oil company

NOHA ELHENNAWY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Libya is voicing concern over the struggle for control of Libya’s oil corporation after its chairman was sacked. In a statement Thursday, the embassy said it was following standoff over the leadership of Libya’s National Oil Corporation. The Tripoli-based government of Abdul Hamid Dbeibah a day earlier announced the dismissal of Mustafa Sanallah, chairman of the National Oil Corporation and the appointment of Farhat Bengdara, a former governor of Libya’s central bank, as the country’s new oil chief. Libya’s prized light crude has long been a feature of the country’s civil war, with rival militias jostling for control of Africa’s largest oil reserves.