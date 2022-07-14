Von der Leyen: EU wants North Macedonia in the bloc

By KONSTANTIN TESTORIDES

Associated Press

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia got a boost from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for the country’s hopes of eventually joining the European Union amid a dispute with Bulgaria. Von der Leyen told North Macedonia’s parliament — speaking in the Macedonian language — that “we want you in the EU.” Von der Leyen pledged her backing for a French proposal that will pave the way for accession talks for the tiny Balkan country and eliminate Bulgaria’s objections. Some people protested outside and five were detained for throwing objects at the parliament building. North Macedonia has been a candidate for EU membership for 17 years but Bulgaria has used its power as an EU member to block North Macedonia’s membership.