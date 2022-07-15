Alaska grandma sought after child abandoned in car 2 days

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers are searching for the grandmother of a toddler after her 2-year-old grandchild was found alone and abandoned for two days in a locked car on a rural Alaska road. The search for 69-year-old Mary Dawn Wilson is concentrated around the community of Healy. The car was found abandoned Thursday not far from Healy. Troopers say the toddler appeared to be in good health and was handed over to the state Office of Children’s Services. Officials say it appears from evidence in the car that the child and car were abandoned on Tuesday. Troopers say Wilson was the last known person with the child.

