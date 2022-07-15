Dalai Lama travels to remote Ladakh region bordering China

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — The exiled Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has arrived in India’s remote Ladakh region bordering China where he received a rousing reception. Thousands of people on Friday lined both sides of the road outside the cold desert region’s Leh town to welcome the Dalai Lama, who is touring outside his base in the northern Indian city of Dharmsala for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The Dalai Lama has made Dharmsala his headquarters since fleeing from Tibet after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959. The visit is also his first after India split the high-altitude region from Kashmir and took direct control of it in 2019.

