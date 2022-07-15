German soldier who posed as refugee convicted of attack plot

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has convicted a military officer who posed as a Syrian asylum-seeker aof plotting to attack prominent politicians. The court sentenced him to 5½ years in prison. The Frankfurt state court on Friday convicted the defendant of preparing a serious crime meant to endanger the state and violations of weapons laws among other offenses. It also found that he has right-wing extremist views. The 33-year-old German came to the attention of authorities after he was arrested in February 2017 while going to retrieve a pistol he had stashed in a Vienna airport bathroom.

KESQ NewsChannel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.