Ohio medical examiner to discuss autopsy of Jayland Walker

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio medical examiner on Friday will provide a summary of the autopsy of Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man killed in a hail of police gunfire in Akron after a chase last month. It is anticipated that the Summit County medical examiner will reveal how many times Walker was shot June 27 by eight Akron officers. Preliminary findings shared earlier indicated Walker’s body had more than 60 wounds, but no information has been released about how many were entrance or exit wounds. Walker wasn’t armed when he was shot. Police said he had fired a shot from his car during the pursuit.

