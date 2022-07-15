Snipers shot man who died in Minneapolis police standoff
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Documents say two Minneapolis police snipers fatally shot a man from the roof of an apartment building across the street from where he had been holed up in an overnight standoff. But authorities have not yet said what prompted officers to shoot 20-year-old Andrew Tekle Sundberg early Thursday after around six hours of negotiations. According to search warrant affidavits, investigators collected a .38-caliber handgun with an extended magazine from Sundberg’s third-floor apartment. The filings also list numerous “less lethal” rounds found inside and outside the apartment building of the kind that police use to incapacitate someone without killing them.