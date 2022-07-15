Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 2:18 PM

Suspect arrested in probe of deadly 7-Eleven shootings

Associated Press

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in a series of deadly robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven convenience stores. convenience stores.

Orange County district attorney’s spokesperson Kimberly Edds says Friday there has been an arrest and there will be a late afternoon press conference.

Edds gave no other details. Police have been seeking a masked gunman suspected of robbing six Southern California stores, killing two people and wounding three others.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content