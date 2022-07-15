The AP Interview: Sri Lanka candidate sees tough work ahead

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s opposition leader, who will seek the presidency next week, is vowing to “listen to the people” who are struggling through the island nation’s worst economic crisis. He also says he will hold accountable the president who fled under pressure from protesters. In an interview Friday with The Associated Press, Sajith Premadasa said that if he wins the election in Parliament, he would ensure that “an elective dictatorship never, ever occurs” in Sri Lanka. The former president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, slipped away aboard a military plane Wednesday before arriving in Singapore. His resignation was officially announced Friday.

