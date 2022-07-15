Tropical Storm Estelle forms in Pacific off southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Estelle has formed in the eastern Pacific off the coast of Mexico and forecasters expect it to become a hurricane by Sunday, though without threatening land. The system developed into a tropical depression early on Friday and it strengthened into a named storm during the night. Estelle had top sustained winds of 40 mph late Friday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm was centered about 290 miles south-southwest of Acapulco and moving to the northwest at 10 mph. Forecasters say it is expected to remain well offshore as it grows stronger while moving farther out into the Pacific in the coming days.

