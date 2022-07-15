Uvalde families need help; donations take months to deliver
By ACACIA CORONADO
Associated Press
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — At least $14 million has been raised through multiple sources for the victims and survivors of the May 24 mass shooting at a Texas elementary school. But because of the complexities involved in distributing such money, families aren’t expected to receive it until November. This has frustrated those in need, who have been getting confusing information from local officials. In the meantime, GoFundMe pages and donations from organizations including the Uvalde Volunteer Fire Department have filled in. For some, it’s not enough.