Britain’s Prince Harry to keynote Mandela day UN celebration

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Britain’s Prince Harry will address the U.N. General Assembly at its annual celebration of Nelson Mandela International Day. South Africa’s U.N. Mission said Friday he’s expected to speak about the legacy of the South African anti-apartheid leader who spent 27 years in prison and became his country’s first Black leader. General Assembly spokesperson Paulina Kubiak officially announced the program for Monday’s Nelson Mandela International Day, with Harry giving the keynote and participants including assembly president Abdulla Shahid, U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, New York Mayor Eric Adams and Guinea’s Foreign Minister Morissanda Kouaté.

