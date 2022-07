UNITED NATIONS (AP) — In a story published July 15, 2022, about U.N. Mandela Day ceremonies, The Associated Press misspelled the first name of Meghan Markle and erroneously said she and Prince Harry last visited New York in September. They visited at least once later.

