Iraq’s PM to push for regional dialogue at Mideast summit

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Iraq’s caretaker prime minister, whose country is mired in political crisis, says it is in Iraq’s interest to keep pushing for a rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia to ease regional tensions. Mustafa al-Kadhimi says Iraq intends to keep hosting talks between the two Mideast neighbors whose rivalry has often played out in Iraq. He spoke to The Associated Press Sunday evening on the flight to the Red Sea port city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where U.S. President Joe Biden was meeting with heads of state from six Arab Gulf countries, plus Egypt, Jordan and Iraq for a regional summit.

