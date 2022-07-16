Plane crashes in northern Greece; unknown number of victims

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Authorities say an Antonov plane has crashed near the city of Kavala in northern Greece. The plane was headed from Serbia to Jordan, but authorities have not been able to confirm whether it was passenger or cargo, or how many people were on the plane. The pilot managed to alert authorities about a problem in one of the plane’s engines and he was given the choice to land in either the Thessaloniki or Kavala airports. He opted for Kavala, which was closer, but the plane crashed about 40 kilometers west of the airport, Greece’s Civil Aviation authority said. Local media have reported that people close to the crash site saw a fireball.

