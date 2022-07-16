Renewed Russian attacks strike several areas of Ukraine

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is stepping up its onslaught against Ukraine, with civilian casualties reported in several areas of the country. At least three civilians were killed and three more were injured in a Russian rocket strike on the northern Ukrainian city of Chuhuiv in the early hours of Saturday, a regional police chief said. Across the Donetsk region, seven civilians died in attacks. In the nearby Luhansk region, however, Ukrainian troops repelled a Russian overnight assault on a strategic eastern highway, the governor said. Russia’s military campaign has been focusing on Donetsk and Luhansk, but Russian forces also have been pounding other parts of the country in a relentless push to wrest territory from Ukraine and soften Ukrainian morale.

