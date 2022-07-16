South Korean capital celebrates 1st Pride parade in 3 years

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Thousands of gay rights supporters are celebrating under a heavy police guard in the South Korean capital as they mark the city’s first Pride parade in three years after a COVID-19 hiatus. Police were on alert Saturday as church-backed counter-demonstrators rallied in nearby streets, highlighting the tensions surrounding the rights of sexual minorities in the deeply conservative country. But there were no significant scuffles or disruptions as of Saturday afternoon. Revelers wearing or waving rainbow banners cheered during speeches and swayed to music from a stage in front of city hall at the Seoul Queer Parade, which promotes equality for lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgender people.

