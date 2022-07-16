Tropical Storm Estelle strengthens off southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Newly formed Tropical Storm Estelle is rapidly gaining force off of Mexico’s Pacific coast and the U.S. National Hurricane Center says it’s likely to become a major hurricane, though without threatening land. The system became a named storm Friday night and by late Saturday morning Estelle had top sustained winds of 70 mph. It was centered about 350 miles south of Manzanillo, Mexico, and was heading to the west-northwest. Forecasters say it’s expected to remain well offshore as it grows stronger — likely reaching major hurricane force by Monday. The Hurricane Center says it’s already stirring up high surf along the coast of southwestern Mexico.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.