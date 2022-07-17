Indian lawmakers vote for president, likely a tribal woman

NEW DELHI (AP) — Lawmakers are voting for India’s next president in an election expected to be won by a tribal woman from India’s ruling party. The election of Draupadi Murmu is a formality as the Bharatiya Janata Party controls enough seats in federal and state legislatures to push its favored candidate. She is also likely to get the support of other regional parties in state assemblies. The president’s role is largely ceremonial, but the position can be important during times of political uncertainty. The votes from Monday’s election will be counted Thursday. If elected, Murmu will become the first tribal president and the second-ever female president of India.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.