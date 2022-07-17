‘Those people’: French minister’s LGBTQ remarks spark anger

PARIS (AP) — Pressure is mounting on a French government minister to quit over comments stigmatizing homosexuality and LGBTQ people. The issue is the latest challenge to President Emmanuel Macron’s leadership. The remarks by Caroline Cayeux, minister for regional relations, have hurt and angered many. They have also prompted broader discussion around persistent discriminatory attitudes by people in power. More than 100 prominent figures published an appeal Sunday questioning why she’s still in government. Cayeux opposed France’s 2013 law authorizing gay marriage and said this week that she maintained her position. She says it’s unfair to call her prejudiced because she has friends “among those people.”

