UN says flooding kills 7 people in Sudan’s Darfur region

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. and an aid group say floods triggered by seasonal torrential rains in Sudan’s western Darfur region have killed at least seven people, including children. The rains, which started late Friday, inundated at least 100 houses in the Kass locality in South Darfur province. The General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced in Darfur says the dead included a pregnant woman and two boys ages 2 and 8. The U.N. refugee agency reported the deaths and said the agency and its partners were working to provide humanitarian aid to affected communities.

