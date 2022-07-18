Australian environmental report tallies lost land, species

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A five-year report says Australia’s environment continues to deteriorate due to climate change, resource extraction and other causes. The State of the Environment report prompted leaders to promise new laws and enforcement of them. It also adds political pressure on the government to set a more ambitious greenhouse gas reduction target when Parliament resumes next week. The center-left Labor Party wants a target to reduce emissions by 43% below 2005 by the end of the decade enshrined in law. Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said she would introduce new environmental protection laws to Parliament and the government would create an agency to enforce them. The government also wants 30% of Australia’s land and surrounding sea declared protected areas.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.