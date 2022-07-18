Buffalo mass shooter to be arraigned on federal charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white gunman charged with killing 10 Black people in a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket is due in court. Nineteen-year-old Payton Gendron is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on a federal indictment that could make him eligible for the death penalty if he’s convicted. Along with hate crimes and weapons counts, the 27-count indictment returned last week accuses Gendron of engaging in substantial planning to commit an act of terrorism. It also alleges he took aim at vulnerable older people at the Tops Friendly Market on May 14. Gendron has pleaded not guilty to state and federal charges. The store reopened to shoppers last week.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.