Cyberattack blocks Albania’s public online services

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania says its government webpage and all those of its public institutions have been closed following a cyberattack from an undisclosed source. A statement Monday said a “wide and complex” cyberattack started Friday afternoon following which all government infrastructure and systems were isolated. It started as a Ransomware attack on critical systems. The statement said the “method used by the hackers was identical with the last year’s attacks seen in the international cyberspace,” mentioning those in Ukraine, Germany, Lithuania, Malta, the Netherlands and Belgium. Albanian authorities are collaborating with experts from Microsoft and the U.S.-based Jones Group International to solve the situation.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.