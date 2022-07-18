Egypt suspends hot air ballooning over Luxor after 2 injured
CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities say they have suspended hot air ballooning over the ancient city of Luxor after two tourists were lightly injured during a ride there. The Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement that a hot air balloon with 28 tourists drifted off course early on Monday but eventually landed. It said the two injured tourists were taken to hospital for treatment. The statement did not say how the injuries occurred or elaborate on the nationalities of the tourists. The ministry said ballooning would not resume until an investigation to determine the cause of the latest incident is completed.