Europe’s leaders look to ink energy deals to sidestep Russia

ROME (AP) — European leaders have ramped up their push to secure alternative energy supplies as fears escalate of a complete natural gas cutoff by Russia. The leaders of Italy, France and the European Union on Monday were looking to seal deals with their counterparts in Algeria, Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates. Italian Premier Mario Draghi has visited Algeria, seeking to cement the North African country’s role as a preeminent regional partner. Also Monday, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Azerbaijan to clinch a deal on increased gas supplies from the former Soviet republic. French President Emmanuel Macron hosted the leader of the United Arab Emirates in Paris to ensure energy supplies from the oil-rich Gulf country.

By FRANCES D’EMILIO and THOMAS ADAMSON Associated Press

