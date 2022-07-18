Greece complains to Serbia over mortar cargo plane crash

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greece has filed an official complaint with Serbia after a cargo plane carrying mortar ammunition crashed while attempting an emergency landing in northern Greece. Eight crew members on the An-12 cargo plane that was operated by a Ukrainian company were killed in the crash late Saturday outside the northern Greek city of Kavala, that was followed by at least two hours of explosions. A Greek official said the complaint to Serbia’s government was made Monday by the Greek ambassador in Belgrade.

By COSTAS KANTOURIS and DEREK GATOPOULOS Associated Press

