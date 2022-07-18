Hawaii waves swamp homes, weddings during ‘historic’ swell

HONOLULU (AP) — Towering waves on Hawaii’s south shores crashed into homes and businesses, spilled across highways and toppled tables at a wedding reception over the weekend. The National Weather Service says the large waves came from a combination of a southern swell that peaked Saturday evening, unusually high tides and rising sea levels from climate change. Forecasters say the remnants of Pacific Hurricane Darby did not play much of a role in the dangerously high surf. Instead, the waves came from another strong storm in the South Pacific. Lifeguards across the state had a busy weekend. They conducted at least 1,960 rescues on just the island of Oahu.

