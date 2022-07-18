Hungary: Anti-government protest blocks bridge over tax law

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Anti-government demonstrators in Hungary have blocked one of the capital’s main thoroughfares during morning rush-hour traffic, the latest in a series of protests against recent changes to the country’s tax code that have carried on for nearly a week. The crowd, made up largely of food delivery couriers on bicycles and scooters, blocked traffic in both directions on one of Budapest’s main bridges over the Danube River. Many were independent entrepreneurs affected by legislative changes passed by Hungary’s parliament last week, which they believe will result in major tax hikes or a loss of work. Since then, thousands of protesters have defied police and marched through central Budapest nearly nightly, blocking major intersections and demanding the retraction of the law.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.