Italy’s embattled PM Draghi visits Algeria for gas talks

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is visiting Algeria’s capital to finalize deals boosting Algerian gas supplies to Italy amid growing fears that Russia will cut off gas to Europe. Monday’s trip comes as the fate of Draghi’s government is in limbo. The Italian delegation will meet with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and sign joint agreements. Algeria is set to displace Russia as the main supplier of gas to Italy this year as EU countries have scrambled to find other energy sources after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The domestic political turmoil forced Draghi to reduce his Algeria visit from two days to one.

