Letter: Ex-Little Rock police chief justified in firing gun

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A former Little Rock, Arkansas, police chief who fired his gun at an armed suspect on New Year’s Eve won’t face charges in the shooting. Prosecutor Larry Jegley said in a letter to the state police Friday that Keith Humphrey was justified in the use of force in the shooting outside a convenience store. Humphrey did not strike the woman, who police said shot and wounded another woman. The suspect has pleaded not guilty to first-degree battery. Humphrey in May retired after serving as the city’s police chief for three years. Humphrey had previously served as police chief in Norman, Oklahoma, and Lancaster, Texas.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.